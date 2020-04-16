TDP responds to Vijayasai Reddy's allegations, says there is no truth in latter's claim

Former state election commissioner Ramesh Kumar's letter to Home ministry seeking security has become the hot topic once again in Andhra Pradesh political circles after YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has wrote to DGP suspecting the forgery of signatures. He leveled allegation on the TDP leader Kanakamedala, Varla Ramaiah and others of forgery and demanded for inquiry. In this backdrop MP Kanakamedala and Varla Ramaiah responded to the allegations leveled against them.

Ravindra Kumar said that Vijayasai is spreading false propaganda against him. He warned of legal action against Vijayasai Reddy if the latter would not withdraw his complaint and seek apologies. "Vijayasai is making false complaints to divert attention from their failures; the TDP leaders had nothing to do with the Ramesh Kumar's letter to center, " Kanakamedala said.

TDP Politbureau member Varla Ramaiah also responded to Vijayasai's complaint. He said that there is no truth in Vijayasai Reddy's claim of forgery of Ramesh Kumar's signature. He warned that legal action would be taken for making false allegations. He accused government of trying to divert public attention from coronavirus hurdles.

The former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has however confirmed that he had written the letter to the home ministry seeking security on Wednesday. It is known fact that the former SEC was removed through a ordinance due to postponing the local body elections.