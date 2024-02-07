TDP 's Jayaho BC held in Kadiri

In Kadiri town SV function hall on the orders of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party candidate Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad, a Jayaho BC program was held under auspices of Kadiri Town President Diamond Irfan and Rural Convenor Chennakeshavulu were the chief guests in the Jayaho BC program.

Kadiri Constituency Telugu Desam Party Leaders Sheikh Babajan, Sri Ramulu, Nagappa, Dakkana Achari, Gangaiah, Narayana Swamy, Surendra, Pandu Rangappa, Nagabhushanam, Hafeez. Akram Gangulappa, Krishnamurthy, Savitrimma, Ramana, Mopurishetti Chandrasekhar, Manohar Naidu, Shankara, Redappa, Ahmed Ali, Khatab, Vishwanath, Bhaskar, Gangaraju, Mallyavantham Narayana Swamy, Pallapu Ravindra, and District Leaders of BC Committee