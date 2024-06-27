TDP senior leader ‘Kilari’ passes away

Nellore : TDP senior leader and party Nellore city former president Kilari Venkata Swamy Naidu passed away on Wednesday. The 60-year-old leader lived in Bakthavatsala Nagar in the city and survived by wife and two sons. The funeral was held on Wednesday evening.

According to family members, he collapsed with severe chest pain in the early hours of Wednesday. Family members shifted him to a private hospital in the city where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Kilari Venkstaswamy Naidu was among the senior leaders in the district, who strengthened the party since its formation in 1983. He maintained cordial relations with all leaders irrespective of political parties.

Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, MAUD Minister Ponguru Narayana, MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and others paid tributes to the departed leader and condoled family members.

The leaders recalled their association with Kilari Venkataswamy Naidu, praising him as a remarkable political personality.

Ministers Anam and Narayana said that Kilari Venkataswamy Naidu was a simple and gentle politician and he approached leaders of any political party in a convincing manner to solve the problem without hurting anyone. Kilari’s death is irrecoverable loss to the party, they added.