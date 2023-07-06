TDP senior leader passes away

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party senior leader, former MPP, ZPTC Lalam Bhaskar Rao (65) passed away due to health issues on Thursday.

He underwent heart surgery a month ago and was treated at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

He was a key leader in Elamanchili constituency and was very close follower of former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

The body will be made available to pay last respects in his village at Lalam Koduru of Rambilli mandal.

Leaders of the TDP express their deepest condolences to the family members of Bhaskar Rao. He was a candidate of Elamanchili constituency in 2009 elections.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said Bhaskar Rao services to the party were commendable and his loss will remain irreplaceable.