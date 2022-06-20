TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy flays Ayyanna's wall demolition in Narsipatnam

Tirupati/Nellore : Telugu Desam party Tirupati parliament president G Narasimha Yadav criticised the government for its vindictive attitude against party BC leader and former minister C Ayyanna Patrudu in Narsipatnam on Sunday. Speaking to the media at Tirupati press club Yadav said by demolishing the wall of Ayyanna's house the government has tried to frighten him.

He recalled that the government has imposed several fake cases on the former minister in the past. Ayyanna has successfully organised the mini Mahanadu of the party in Anakapalli recently which the Jagan Mohan Reddy government could not tolerate and resorted to attacks with political vengeance.

On this occasion, he announced the Tirupati parliament SC committee and said that Jagan Mohan Reddy government has betrayed the SCs in the state. During the last three years the attacks on SC people have increased which could not be seen before that. Tirupati parliament SC cell president Dr Sripathi Babu, general secretary Sudhakar, office secretary C Manohar Achari, SC cell vice president Gangulaiah, spokesperson Kumar Muralidharan and media coordinator Chengaiah were present.

In Nellore, Telugu Desam senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy condemned the attack on the house of senior leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu at Narsipatnam and came down heavily against revenue and police officials for harassing the family members of Ayyanna with the demolition drive.

He released a statement on Sunday and criticised the government is using police force for the demolition activities asking them to ignore protecting law and order. He said what Ayyanna Patrudu spoke was not even one percent of compared to YSR Congress cadre. Somireddy said ruling party recently attacked Chandrababu Naidu's home, later they targeted Telugu Desam office in Mangalagiri and now Ayyanna Patrudu's house on Sunday.

"The government is silent when Goa culture was brought to Gudivada and are attacking the TDP leaders and also filing cases against them. They have booked 6 cases against me though I am a law-abiding citizen. Even God will not spare the sins you are committing and cannot take the law into your hands because you happened to be the CM. We will not keep quiet if you continue to test our patience," Somireddy warned chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Further, party general secretary Beeda Ravichandra said the government is focusing on BC leaders. He said Ayyanna did a mistake of criticizing the government in a huge democratic country and the ruling party is now trying to suffocate his voice mounting pressure on him personally. He criticized officials for cutting power to his residence in the wee hours and resorted to demolition and the government has been doing the same for the last three years. Destruction is their motto and people will teach them a strong lesson during 2024 elections, he added.