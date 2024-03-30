TDP settles for BC candidate in Alur

Alur (Kurnool): Putting an end to suspense and high tension, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced Veerabhadra Goud as candidate for Alur Assembly constituency in the district in the fourth list released on Friday.

While Veerabhadra Goud and his supporters are celebrating the occasion, gloomy mood prevailed in the camp of Kotla Sujathamma, who is constituency in-charge over denial of ticket. She was expecting that Naidu would consider her name as the candidate. Some time ago, supporters of Sujathamma also staged a protest in front of Naidu’s residence at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad demanding ticket to Sujathamma. Despite her every effort, the party high command went for a BC candidate, Veerabhadra Goud, based on caste and political equations.

In fact, around four candidates, Vaikuntam Jyothi, Kotla Sujathamma, Vaikuntam Mallikarjuna and Veerabhdara Goud were in the race for Alur ticket. Of the four aspirants, Sujathamma was a favoured candidate with many expecting the ticket to her. But, adopting one ticket to one family, the party chief is said to have opted for Goud. Sujathamma’s husband Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy has already been allotted Dhone ticket, with no chance of second ticket to the Kotla family.

In case of other candidate, the party ruled out candidature for Vaikuntam Jyothi and Vaikuntam Mallikarjuna because of their bitter rivalry. The remaining one candidate is Veerabhadra Goud, who is untainted and a BC. The decision of Naidu has greatly upset Kotla Sujathamma.

On the other hand, Tikka Reddy of Mantralayam constituency had expected his name will figure in the fourth list and the other day he also hinted at ‘good news’ coming at a meeting of party cadre in Mantralayam on Wednesday. As expected, the fourth list would upset Tikka Reddy too.