TDP slams YSRCP govt. alleges conspiracy behind water disputes between AP and Telangana

TDP senior leader Kalva Srinivasulu said that CM Jagan had done nothing for Rayalaseema during the two-year YSRCP rule. He was also criticized for not being able to complete the construction of the Polavaram project on time. He spoke to the media along with Hindupur Parliamentary constituency TDP president Parthasarathy. He objected to Chief Minister Jagan's remarks on Chandrababu Naidu.

Srinivasulu said that Chandrababu developed the state during his five-year rule. "Before being sworn in as the Chief Minister, Naidu worked to merge the Polavaram flood mandals in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; that is why the construction of Polavaram is going smoothly," he said. He asserted that due to the incompetence of the Vaikapa government in the state, the construction of Polavaram is not being completed at present.

He alleged that Rayalaseema's interests were being given up due to the secret agreement made with KCR before the elections. He questioned do the YSRCP leaders have the guts to say that more than Rs 8,000 crore was spent on Handrineva during TDP's five-year rule and how much was spent when they came to power. Kalva alleged that water dispute between two states is a conspiracy to cover up incompetence.