TDP stages protest in Gannavaram demanding attacks on cadre

Tensions ran high at a protest organized by TDP leaders and activists demanding an end to attacks on TDP leaders in the Gannavaram constituency. The protest, led by Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the joint candidate of TDP and Janasena, took place at the TDP office in Vijayawada Rural Mandal. However, the peaceful protest was disrupted when a large number of police officers and security forces arrived at the camp, followed by former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and his followers in five cars.

The presence of Vamsi and his followers sparked a confrontation between the TDP activists and the police, as the police attempted to restrain the protesters. Yarlagadda Venkatarao intervened to calm the situation and criticized the police for supporting Vamsi's provocative actions. He called into question the state of democracy in the state if such behavior was allowed to continue.

Venkatarao accused the YCP leaders of orchestrating attacks on TDP ranks with the help of Vamsi and his followers, under the protection of the police. He warned that those supporting such attacks would face repercussions and called on the people of Gannavaram to stand against the forces of anarchy.

Several TDP and Janasena leaders and activists, including Constituency Janasena Coordinator Chalamalasetty Ramesh, participated in the protest initiation. They urged the people to support TDP for the development of the state and to restore peace in Gannavaram. The protest saw a show of unity among the TDP and Janasena ranks in the face of adversity and intimidation.



