TDP stages walk-out from 'mock assembly'

Mangalagiri: The TDP members staged a walk-out from the 'mock assembly' held here in protest against the 'anti-people and tyrannical' policies being pursued by the YSRCP government at a time when the AP people were suffering greatly due to the unchecked Covid infections.

They deplored that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet Ministers were continuing their negligent mindset without trying to provide the required treatment facilities, medicines and vaccines to the people. Over 22,600 persons died due to Covid so far and oxygen shortage caused 110 deaths but the ruling party was still turning a blind eye to the people's suffering.

The Opposition MLAs moved an adjournment motion to take up the burning problem of the epidemic. A short discussion was taken up on the issue, setting aside the question and answer session for the day.

The TDP members slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for still taking a non-serious and casual approach to the pandemic situation. As a result, over 23,000 positive cases were being reported in the State everyday and there was no sign of the cases coming down despite the curfew going on right now. In addition to this, black fungus and the threat of third wave were looming large on AP.

Speaker DBV Swamy struggled hard to control the members. Stormy scenes were witnessed in the 'mock assembly'. They said the CMs of neighbouring States were taking proactive steps and taking the opposition leaders along with them. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin consulted rival leaders and announced Rs 4,000 financial assistance to white ration card holders. Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao visited Covid patients at Gandhi Hospital.

But, the AP CM was not coming out of his Tadepalli residence.

TDP MLA K Atchannaidu slammed the Chief Minister for making meaningless statements in the House on the association of the Bharat Biotech management with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Opposition MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu accused the CM of totally failing in the crisis management. The TDP MLAs demanded that the CM should give top priority to free vaccination to all. The government should provide anti-fungal injections and ENT surgeons to tackle the 'black fungus'.