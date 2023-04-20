TDP stands by the poor, says Chandrababu Naidu

Giddalur (Prakasam): TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday felt that the expiry date of Jagan Mohan Reddy government is fast approaching.

Addressing a massive gathering at Giddalur as part of the ongoing 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki' programme, Naidu said that it is only the TDP flag that always stands by the poor and a protection for the state. Expressing deep satisfaction at the huge turnout of the people for his meeting, he called upon the people to defeat the YSRCP in the coming polls.

"Giddalur is roaring today. With all your support I can even break a hillock," the TDP supremo commented. Stating that he is touring this backward area as he wants to be among the people on his birthday (Chandrababu's birthday is on Thursday, April 20), he felt that the expiry date of the Jagan government is fast approaching.

Except troubles and difficulties, the people in any part of the state are not feeling happy in this atrocious rule, he said and added that the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing while the revenue of the people is touching so low. Even liquor is not an exception and only the 'J' brand liquor is manufactured by Mr Jagan, he only supplies it and he sells it making huge money at the cost of the lives of the people, he commented.

Maintaining that Jagan has imposed a burden of Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 6 lakh crore on the people, Chandrababu stated that ultimately the common man has to repay these debts. Those who are struggling hard like the government employees and the police are not getting even their salaries, Mr Chandrababu noted.

A person who could not build Pulivendula bus stand can build a steel plant, he asked and expressed serious concern at the youth getting addicted to ganja. Ganja is available even on Tirumala Hills, he said and stated that Jagan never reviewed this issue. Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to defeat Jagan as the TDP always stands by them and the state.