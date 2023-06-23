Live
- TDP starts bus yatra in Anantapur to take manifesto into public
- Early Chalukyan Mahishamardhini Sculpture Found in Siddipet
- ISRO aims to launch QKD satellite, Ahmedabad to play key role
- Karnataka the Ideal Destination for Tesla's Expansion into India: Minister M B Patil
- WhatsApp rolling out new icons for communities & groups on Android beta
- Shah remembers Syama Prasad Mukherjee, attributes J&K peace & progress to Article 370 abrogation
- Search underway for missing boat in Indonesia
- Weather update: AP to receive moderate to heavy rains in the next two days
- Google India announces 2nd edition of 'Startup School' starting July 11
- Cambodia amends law to bar politicians who don't vote from contesting polls
TDP starts bus yatra in Anantapur to take manifesto into public
Highlights
Telugu Desam Party leaders has started bus yatra from Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Anantapur to take the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee manifesto announced by Chandrababu Naidu during Mahanadu.
Telugu Desam Party leaders has started bus yatra from Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Anantapur to take the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee manifesto announced by Chandrababu Naidu during Mahanadu.
The TDP leaders are also contemplating to brief the people about the failures of YSRCP government. The bus yatra which started today will continue for ten days in the joint Anantapur district.
The bus yatra is being conducted for ten days from 23rd of this month. It is learned that the bus yatra will be held from 10 am to 9 pm daily besides a racchabanda program from 4 pm to 7 pm. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to participate in the bus yatra with the leaders and will meet the people directly to understand their problems.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS