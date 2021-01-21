TDP struggling for existence: Botcha Satyanarayana

Chimakurthy: Minister for municipal administration and urban development Botcha Satyanarayana alleged that the Telugu Desam Party leaders, including its president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh, are struggling for existence in the State politics and trying to obstruct the welfare programmes initiated by the government by spreading lies.

Participating in the housing plots distribution and laying the foundation for the Jagananna Colony at Chimakurthy, as a chief guest on Wednesday, the minister announced that the YSRCP government led by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled 98 percent of the promises made in the election manifesto. He said that Jagan has promised in the padayatra to provide 25 lakh housing plots and construction of houses, but after forming the government he increased the number to 30.70 lakh housing plots and construction of houses. He announced that the YSRCP government is providing development fruits to all, irrespective of their party membership or alienation, and selected 1.30 lakh beneficiaries in the district. He said that they are distributing housing plots and house construction approvals to nearly 15,000 beneficiaries in the Chimakurthy.

He alleged that the TDP leaders were not able to digest the welfare programmes initiated by the government and want to stop the public benefit from them. He said that they are creating obstacles for the implementation of the schemes by spreading lies and going to courts and requested the support of the public in stopping the negative propaganda against the YSRCP government.

Minister for education, Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is like an elder son to the mothers, bother to the sisters and uncle to the children in the household, and delivering his responsibilities of welfare as the Chief Minister of the State. He said that the Chief Minister is partial towards women empowerment and implementing all schemes as women-centric programmes. He said that if God gives a chance, every girl would want to born in Andhra Pradesh only.

District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, local MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, former MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy and others also participated in the programme.