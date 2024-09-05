Live
- Durga Puja donations: Calcutta HC asks petitioner to make representation to Bengal govt for audit
- Teachers’ Day 2024: 13 Fascinating Facts About Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Every Indian Should Know
- 17 injured as mini-bus overturns in Afghanistan
- Hijab row: Way principal treated kids is an issue, says K’taka Edu Minister on withholding award
- ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC sign defender Laldinliana Renthlei
- Norway to cooperate with Qatar on Middle East peace talks: PM Gahr Store
- Mexico's lower house approves president's judicial reform package
- TDP Suspends Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam Over Misconduct Allegations
- CM Chandrababu Inspects Flood-Affected Areas in Enikepadu
- IPO-bound Swiggy clocks Rs 2,350 crore net loss in FY24
Just In
TDP Suspends Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam Over Misconduct Allegations
In a significant move, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has suspended Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam following allegations of misbehavior with a female party activist
In a significant move, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has suspended Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam following allegations of misbehavior with a female party activist. The decision was announced through an official statement issued by the TDP headquarters.
The statement emphasized the party's commitment to addressing allegations of sexual harassment seriously, underscoring that the suspension was a necessary step in response to the reports circulating in the media. "Telugu Desam Party is taking the allegations of sexually harassing a woman in different media today and suspending it from the party," the statement read.
In light of the gravity of the accusations, the TDP High Command has opted to temporarily suspend Adimulam before seeking a formal explanation regarding the allegations.