TDP Suspends Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam Over Misconduct Allegations

In a significant move, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has suspended Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam following allegations of misbehavior with a female party activist. The decision was announced through an official statement issued by the TDP headquarters.

The statement emphasized the party's commitment to addressing allegations of sexual harassment seriously, underscoring that the suspension was a necessary step in response to the reports circulating in the media. "Telugu Desam Party is taking the allegations of sexually harassing a woman in different media today and suspending it from the party," the statement read.

In light of the gravity of the accusations, the TDP High Command has opted to temporarily suspend Adimulam before seeking a formal explanation regarding the allegations.