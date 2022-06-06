TDP terms Jallaiah's killing as 'govt murder'

Amaravati: TDP politburo member Kollu Ravindra on Sunday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of turning Andhra Pradesh into a 'Vallakadu' (burial ground).

Ravindra asserted that the murder of TDP BC activist Kancharla Jallaiah in Palnadu was 100 per cent a murder committed by the YSRCP government.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader warned that their party would initiate a national level agitation against the serial killings of people belonging to the backward classes and weaker sections under the Jagan rule. Rapes and killings became a routine under the faction CM's atrocious regime, he alleged.

Ravindra said that in just three years, the ruling YSRCP goondas have killed over 37 activists of the TDP. Of these slain activists, over 26 of them were BCs only. The YSRCP killers victimised and eliminated BC activists like Thota Chandraiah in Macherla and Nandam Subbaiah in Rayalaseema.

The TDP leader recalled how former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu carried the coffin in the funeral procession of Thota Chandra in Macherla Assembly segment.

Ravindra said subsequently the TDP chief made a strong appeal to the government to prevent such horrible killings for political gains. Still, the bloodthirsty ruling party leaders were continuing their bloodshed.

Ravindra charged the Chief Minister with suppressing the SC, ST, BC and Minorities socially, economically and politically. Dalit doctor Dr Sudhakar was beaten, branded as insane and persecuted till his death. Dr Sudhakar was hunted down just for asking for a face mask.

In Chirala, Dalit youth Kiran Kumar was beaten to death just for not wearing the face mask.

The TDP leader asked whether it was social justice on the part of Jagan Mohan Reddy to give a few posts to the BCs while not giving them any real powers or funds. No section was happy under Jagan misrule. All the four members of Minority family belonging to Abdul Salaam committed suicide by falling under the running train in Nandyal, he pointed out.