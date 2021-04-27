TDP to file PIL seeking postponement of exams

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday announced that their party would file a PIL petition in the court seeking immediate postponement or cancellation of the 10th class and Intermediate examinations as a way to protect the students from the Covid-19 infections.

Lokesh said that the decision was made after taking the opinion of students, parents and advocates who participated in the 'digital townhall' meeting held on Monday. Over 97 per cent respondents vociferously voted for taking legal remedy to their problem since the State government was not positively considering their demand. Only three per cent students said that there was no need to go to the court but stressed the need for taking preventive measures.

Lokesh concurred with the young ones, saying that the AP government was neither postponing the exams nor coming forward to take the full responsibility if anybody contracted the coronavirus during the mass gatherings at examination centres. Already, many students and teachers were infected with coronavirus and they would act as carriers and spreaders during the examinations. There was also the problem of spread from the asymptomatic carriers.

Accusing the Chief Minister and the Ministers of negligence, Lokesh explained that their digital and legal agitation was not against the government but it was just for the protection of the rights of the students for life and good health.

It was undeniable that the students and their parents had a right to live with dignity and safety. There would be no security and guarantee if the students are forced to attend the examination centres at this time of rapid spread of the second wave of infections.

Lokesh pointed out that besides the regular students, there was also a problem for the hostellers who have been deprived of that facility because of the pandemic. They would not be able to write the examinations with confidence since they could not prepare properly. Even the visually impaired and physically challenged students would face many problems to sit for the examinations at this difficult time.

Lokesh lauded the students for articulating their problems so effectively and appealed to them to continue their fight for their rights without any fear.

The TDP would stand by them and it would extend all the necessary support till the government postpones the examinations in their best interest. Pressure would be mounted till the ruling party changed its adamant stand, he said.

The TDP MLC deplored that there was no proper explanation from the YSRCP government as to why it was going ahead with the exams at a time when many other States had already cancelled the same. Even in those States, where the Covid cases were comparatively far lesser, they had cancelled the exams.

The national boards like the ICSE and the CBSE had also cancelled the annual exams in order to ensure the safety of the students' lives, he pointed out.