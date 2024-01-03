Live
- AP CM YS Jagan to meet BRS chief KCR in Hyd
- Arrest of Karsevaks is a Law and Order Issue, Not Vendetta Politics: DCM D K Shivakumar
- PM Modi receives warm welcome from BJP leaders including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy in Trichy
- Population control, too, will help mitigate climate change
- Dropshipping as a side hustle but not all rosy
- K’taka: BJP, Congress begin political slugfest once again
- Mahbubnagar: Anirudh Reddy declines police escort
- SP unveils The Hans India calendar
- Nalgonda: People encouraged to participate in ‘Praja Palana’
- Budget 5G Phones Under Rs 15,000 in January 2024: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Poco M6 5G and More
Just In
TDP to hold meeting with minorities in Panyam Constituency tomorrow
Highlights
The TDP to hold a Athmeeya Sammelanam program for the Muslim minorities of Panyam Constituency. The program will take place at Sai Srinivasa Function...
The TDP to hold a Athmeeya Sammelanam program for the Muslim minorities of Panyam Constituency. The program will take place at Sai Srinivasa Function Hall near Vakkera Vagu, Kallur, starting at 10:00 a.m.
Notable figures such as former Legislative Council Chairman Sharif, State Minority President Mushtaq Maulana, Panyam Constituency Observers Attar Chand Basha, Panyam MLA In-Charge Mrs. Gouru Charita Reddy, Nandikotkur Constituency In-Charge Mr. Gouru Venkata Reddy, and Nandyal Parliament In-Charge Mr. Mandra Sivananda Reddy will be participating in the event.
The organizers are encouraging Muslim minority leaders, activists, and TDP party supporters from Panyam constituency to attend the program in large numbers to ensure its success.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS