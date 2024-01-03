TDP to hold meeting with minorities in Panyam Constituency tomorrow

The TDP to hold a Athmeeya Sammelanam program for the Muslim minorities of Panyam Constituency. The program will take place at Sai Srinivasa Function Hall near Vakkera Vagu, Kallur, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Notable figures such as former Legislative Council Chairman Sharif, State Minority President Mushtaq Maulana, Panyam Constituency Observers Attar Chand Basha, Panyam MLA In-Charge Mrs. Gouru Charita Reddy, Nandikotkur Constituency In-Charge Mr. Gouru Venkata Reddy, and Nandyal Parliament In-Charge Mr. Mandra Sivananda Reddy will be participating in the event.

The organizers are encouraging Muslim minority leaders, activists, and TDP party supporters from Panyam constituency to attend the program in large numbers to ensure its success.