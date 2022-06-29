TDP to launch Rythu Poru on July 21 in Manubolu

Nellore: TDP leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Tuesday said the party will organise 'Rytu Poru' on July 21 in Manubolu. Participating in TDP Tirupati Parliamentary constituency co-ordination meeting held at Allipuram in Nellore rural on Tuesday, Chandramohan Reddy said the party will continue its fight against privatisation of Krishnapatnam Thermal Power Plant, support price to the farmers and payment of dues to them ontime.

He further alleged that Udayagiri Narayana of Nellore rural died due to harassment by the Podalakur police and he demanded justice to the family members. He asked the party leaders to speed up enrollment of party membership.

He said the Rytu Poru was against the power meters to agriculture motors. TDP senior leader alleged that three police stations in Sarvepalli constituency have been targeting their party leaders and common people without any reason.