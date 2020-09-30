TDP to Release Telugu Mahila Parliamentary Committees on Thursday

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is continuing its long-standing policy of accommodating the backward and weaker sections of society in the internal party leadership positions. The party is all set to name new leaders for its women's wing, Telugu Mahila, on Thursday.

Dalit leader and former MLA Vangalapudi Anitha have already been made Telugu Mahila State President. Now, the party has selected the Telugu Mahila Presidents and General Secretaries for each of the 25 parliamentary constituencies.

A total of 50 posts were finalised in this respect. All care was taken to balance the caste and regional equations while filling these posts with SC, BC, ST and OC women.

Of the total 50 posts, over 21 posts were given to the BC women who got 10 president and 11 general secretary posts. Anitha has already taken over as Telugu Mahila State President. Eight more SC women were given general secretary posts.

The TDP has given one president and one general secretary post to the ST women. For OC women, about 14 president and 5 general secretary posts were allotted.

As per the directions of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, priority was given to the youth in the selection of the posts. A 30-year-old woman was one among those selected for Telugu Mahila Parliamentary Constituency president posts.

Also, a 29-year-old woman was among those selected for Parliamentary Constituency general secretary posts. The total committee was filled with women in the age group of 20 to 60 years.

Telugu Mahila State President Anitha would announce the newly-selected office bearers of parliamentary segment level committees on Thursday.