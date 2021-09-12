TDP to stage 'Rythu Kosam' protests from Sept 13 to 17

Amaravati: TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Saturday said that their party would organise State-wide protests for five days from September 13 to 17 to expose the 'anti-farmer' policies being pursued by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the past two-and-half years.

Atchannaidu said that these protests would be held in the name of 'Rythu Kosam - Telugu Desam' to bring pressure on the government to rescue the farmers from the deepening crisis.

The TDP leaders and activists all over the State should take part and make these protests a success, he said.

In a statement here, the TDP leader stressed the need for exposing the betrayals and injustice being done by the YSRCP regime to the farmers ever since it came to power in the State.

The farmers were incurring losses and getting stuck in debts following withdrawal of all sorts of agricultural subsidies and benefits. A raw deal was meted out even in the supply of fertilisers.