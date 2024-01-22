TDP trying for hat-trick in Srikakulam LS constituency

Srikakulam: Opposition TDP is trying for a hat trick in Srikakulam parliament constituency. In 2014, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu made his debut into politics by winning from here as MP with 1,27,572 votes majority defeating YSRCP candidate Reddy Shanthi. Again in 2019, he got elected as MP defeating YSRCP candidate Duvvada Srinivas. Now for third time, TDP is making strategic moves to achieve hat-trick.

Former Central minister Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu, father of sitting MP Rammohan Naidu, was elected from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency consecutively for four times in 1996, 1998, 1999 and in 2004 elections.

As disciplined and principled leader, Yerranaidu built up his own cadre and ardent followers in all seven Assembly segments of Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Pathapatnam and Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam parliament constituency.

But in 2009 elections, Yerrannaidu was defeated by the then Congress nominee Dr Killi Kruparani. He died in an unfortunate road accident in 2012. Later, his son Rammohan Naidu entered into politics.

The TDP is confident of its victory for two reasons; the popularity of Ramamohan Naidu and the internal rifts among YSRCP leaders in the constituency.

YSRCP leader Perada Tilak is having differences in his native Assembly segment Tekkali with sitting MLC Duvvada Srinivas and former Central minister Killi Kruparani. Tilak has no strong hold in other Assembly segments within the Srikakulam parliament constituency.