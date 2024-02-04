Live
TDP undecided on Srikakulam Assembly candidate
The TDP candidate for Srikakulam district headquarters Assembly constituency still remains a mystery
Srikakulam: The TDP candidate for Srikakulam district headquarters Assembly constituency still remains a mystery. On the other hand, the YSRCP has announced the name of sitting MLA and minister for revenue, Dharmana Prasada Rao. There are many aspirants from TDP including TDP former MLA Gunda Lakshmidevi who is the party Srikakulam Assembly constituency in-charge. She was elected as MLA in 2014 on TDP ticket. Her husband Gunda Appala Surya Narayana is also a former MLA who had won four times from Srikakulam Assembly constituency as TDP candidate in 1985, 1989, 1994 and 1999 elections.
He also served as minister and has good influence among party cadre in the constituency. Hence, his wife Lakshmidevi feels that all that would add to her strength to take on the YSRCP candidate. She is facing competition from Gondu Sankar. He has also been working hard to gain the confidence among the people.
This has now led to rift between Gunda Lakshmi and Gondu Sankar and the dispute has reached the state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Kuna Ravi Kumar. Interestingly, both these leaders too are also differing on the names of the candidates as one of them is said to be follower of Atchannaidu while the other is supporter of Kuna Ravi.