TDP Visakha North constituency in-charge celebrates Nara Lokesh's birthday

Visakhapatnam north Constituency in-charge Shri Vijay Babu cut a cake and distributed sweets today on the occasion of National Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Shri Nara Lokesh's birthday on the instructions of former Minister. Visakha North Constituency Honorary Legislator Shri Ganta Srinivasa Rao. On this occasion, he said that under the leadership of Nara Lokesh, he wants Telugu Desam Party to achieve progress in the coming days.

