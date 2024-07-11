Live
- World Population Day: Understanding Its Significance and Celebrations
- Chandrababu inspects Polavaram left canal, vows to complete irrigation project
- Janga takes charge of TSCOGF
- Toll plazas fleece motorist without providing facilities
- Juhi Parmar shares how even now people stop her on the streets and address her as Kumkum
- Hello Baby wins Puraskar Nandi Award
- Foolproof guide on staying healthy this monsoon
- Advantages of personalised education guidance
- Ragging strictly banned at BITS
- Rising workloads lead to employees prioritising skills growth, adopt AI
TDP will save VSP, says MLA Gana Babu
Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu) said that the Telugu Desam Party is completely against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the propaganda that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given green signal for privatisation is false.
Speaking at a media conference here on Wednesday, the MLA objected to reports being published to damage the brand image of Vizag. It was not appropriate to spread such false news ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam. He clarified that the new government will work tirelessly to continue the VSP as a PSU.
