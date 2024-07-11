TDP will save VSP, says MLA Gana Babu

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu) said that the Telugu Desam Party is completely against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the propaganda that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given green signal for privatisation is false.

Speaking at a media conference here on Wednesday, the MLA objected to reports being published to damage the brand image of Vizag. It was not appropriate to spread such false news ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam. He clarified that the new government will work tirelessly to continue the VSP as a PSU.