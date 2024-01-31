TDP will win in upcoming elections, says former minister Narayana

Former Minister Ponguru Narayana and Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy during their visit to the 51st Division of Nellore Constituency expressed their confidence in the TDP's victory in the upcoming elections and highlighted the work done by the party in the past for the development and welfare of the state.

They also criticized the current YCP government for its lack of development in Nellore and promised to provide good governance under the leadership of Chandrababu. Additionally, they mentioned the warm reception they received from the people during their visit and the support they expect to receive in the elections.