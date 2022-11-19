'TDP will witness complete collapse in 2024 polls'

Visakhapatnam: It is obvious that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is desperate to come back to power, pointed out Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitaram. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he said with general elections approaching, the campaigning in Kurnool reflected Naidu's loss of hope in winning the game. "Currently, TDP is on ventilator mode. After the 2024 polls, the party is going to witness a complete

collapse. What Naidu has taken up is nothing but the 'last rites' campaigning before elections. People are sure to pull out the ventilator in the coming elections," Sitram said.

In a democratic society, it is the people who decide on which party to wipe out and whom to elect as the leader of the state. Those who tried to wipe out the YSRCP have disappeared from the political scene for good. Naidu is power thirsty and that's the disorder he suffers from, pointed out Sitaram.

Except satiating his 'power' pangs, Sitaram said, Naidu is not concerned about anything else "The TDP chief is spending sleepless nights now as he would not have guessed even in his wildest dreams that young and dynamic YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will rule Andhra Pradesh so effectively after completing his padayatra," he mentioned. Ever since Jagan Mohan Reddy took the reins of AP as Chief Minister, the state's political scenario has transformed.

Giving top priority to welfare and development, the state government is striding forward on all fronts, Sitaram mentioned. "Many are taken aback by the dynamism the Chief Minister exudes.

Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he came to Visakhapatnam, the CM made it clear that he was concerned

about the state's development and there was no other intention for the state government to focus upon," he reiterated. About three capitals, Sitaram said, with

minimum investment, Visakhapatnam can be developed into

executive capital as the city is

endowed with different modes of connectivity.