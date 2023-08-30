TDP women leaders tie Rakhi to Naidu at party office in Mangalagiri

The Rakhi Pournami celebrations were held at NTR Bhavan, the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri wherein the TDP women leaders such as Anitha Vangalapudi and Peethala Sujatha tied Rakhi and extended their wishes to Chandrababu Naidu. On this occasion, Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the various programs undertaken by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the welfare of women.

Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that when the TDP comes into power, they would introduced a program to financially support the education of all children as a gesture of respect to mothers. He said that Rs. 15,000 will be provided to each household irrespective of the number of children they have.

He said that the TDP has launched the Mahashakti program, which provides free gas cylinders to poor families on an annual basis and willing to provide an extra cylinder if needed. Chandrababu Naidu further stated that the TDP is planning to introduce a special program called P-4, which aims to involve the government, private sector, and the people in various initiatives.

He expressed concern over current policies that is creating inequality in wealth and emphasised the TDP's commitment to supporting the poor through multiple programs. Chandrababu Naidu concluded by stating that the TDP will work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people.