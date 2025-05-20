TDP wrests Bobbili municipality

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken control of the Bobbili municipality from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), marking a significant political shift in the region.

R Sarath, a close associate and follower of Bobbili MLA Baby Nayana, has been appointed the new chairman of the municipality following a successful no-confidence motion against YSRCP’s SV Muralikrishna Rao.

In the last municipal elections, YSRCP won 20 seats while the TDP secured 10 councillor positions. Consequently, SV Muralikrishna Rao was elected chairman. However, the political dynamics began to shift after the TDP’s victory in the recent general elections.

Under the leadership of MLA Baby Nayana, the TDP began engaging with YSRCP councillors, gradually securing the numbers required to challenge the ruling party’s hold over the municipality. A no-confidence motion was moved, and on Monday, RDO JV Rammohan Rao conducted the proceedings.

The motion received 16 votes in favor, leading to the YSRCP’s loss of control.

Following the motion, R Sarath was appointed chairman of the Bobbili Municipality. G Srinivasa Rao, another local leader, was named the TDP town president. This development highlights MLA Baby Nayana’s growing influence in the region and his success in securing key leadership positions for his close supporters.