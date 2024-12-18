TDP YouTube Channel Hacked: Investigation Underway

The YouTube channel of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has reportedly been hacked, leaving its broadcasts down since morning. Party members and followers were taken aback when they attempted to access the channel, only to receive a message indicating that “the page is not available.” The channel is known for streaming press conferences from the TDP central office, as well as live broadcasts featuring Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's tours and various party programs.

Upon discovering the hack, TDP leaders immediately alerted the party's central office, prompting the swift involvement of the TDP technical wing. They are currently working to identify the hackers responsible for the breach and have lodged a formal complaint with YouTube management seeking assistance in restoring the channel.

The situation has garnered attention from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who are both presently in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister has instructed his team to prioritise the recovery of the channel. The TDP's IT wing has already begun taking necessary steps to resolve the issue.

This incident marks a troubling first for the party, which has never experienced such a hack since its YouTube channel's inception. TDP sources expressed their astonishment at the sudden breach, as the channel serves as a vital platform for party communication and outreach. Investigations are underway to determine the identity of the hackers and the method of the intrusion.

Party members are anxiously awaiting updates as efforts continue to restore access to the beloved TDP YouTube channel.