LS fails to take up resolution

The Lok Sabha on Monday could not take up a notice seeking to move a resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla from office amid disruptions as opposition members demanded a debate on the West Asia situation. The opposition's resolution is now likely to be taken up on Tuesday, at noon, soon after the Question Hour.

While the Constitution gives the Speaker the right to defend himself or herself in the House, it is learnt that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would respond to the debate on the resolution against Birla.

The opposition has alleged that Birla acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner while conducting the proceedings of the House. The government, meanwhile, is unlikely to accede to the opposition's demand for a discussion in Parliament on the present crisis in West Asia as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already briefed both the Houses on Monday. In the Lok Sabha, the government and the Chair accused the opposition of holding the House proceedings "hostage" to its demands.