TDP's Nirudyoga Ranabheri arrives in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Telugu Yuvatha has organised 'Nirudyoga Rana Bheri' here on Thursday, in which TDP leaders, activists and unemployed youth displayed placards questioning "Where is the Job Jagan Reddy?". They raised slogans against the State government.

The Rana Bheri Yatra, which started in Srikakulam, reached Rajamahendravaram Kotipalli bus stand on Thursday. Thousands of unemployed youth participated in the yatra. They garlanded TDP founder and former CM late NT Rama Rao's statue. TDP Rajahmundry Parliament constituency president KS Jawahar, MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Adireddy Bhavani Srinivas, TDP State vice-president Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, executive secretary Adireddy Vasu, Telugu Yuvatha State president Sriram Chinnababu, general secretary Nakka Devivara Prasad, former MLA Pendurthi Venkatesh, State secretary Kasi Naveen Kumar and others paid tributes to NTR.

The leaders alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised to fill 2.30 lakh Group-1 and 2 vacancies and assured announcement of Mega DSC during the padayatra before election, has trampled on that promise and deceived the youth. They said it is a shame to brag about the volunteer jobs to the youth when they are asking for jobs.

The TDP leaders said that Jagan, who deceived people with the promise that he would fight for special status, has put that fight as a hostage to get the cases against him waived. Former presidents of the Chamber of Commerce Dondapati Satyambabu and party leaders B Radhakrishna, D Prasad, Nimmalapudi Govind and Penugonda Ramakrishna were present.