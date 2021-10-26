Teach fitting lesson to YSRCP, BJP: Sailajanath

Kadapa: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sake Sailajanath has appealed to voters to teach a fitting lesson to the YSRCP and BJP in the Badvel byelection as the duo have deceived the people by adopting anti-people policies.

As part of electioneering in Badvel town on Monday, the PCC president pointed out that during 2019 electioneering, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who draw the attention of people with the slogan of 'Please give me one chance" to serve people, after coming to power was acting against the wishes of people on all fronts. Coming down heavily on the ministers for using objectionable language against the opposition party leaders, Sailajanath said this kind of situation not only creates unhealthy atmosphere but also lead to panic like situation in the state. He pointed out that during the two-and-a-half-year YSRCP rule, the state witnessed no progress instead turned bankrupt.

He also slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selling PSUs like Visakhapatnam steel plant for private persons. He appealed to voters to exercise their franchise in favour of Congress candidate P M Kamalamma to witness development of constituency on all fronts.