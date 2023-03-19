Teachers asked to raise education standards

Education Department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash has directed the teachers to promote quality education among students. As part of one-day visit to the district, the Principal Secretary made surprise inspections at the Government high school, ZP girls high school and mandal parishad primary school in Rayachoti town on Saturday. He expressed displeasure over poor performance of teachers working at ZP girls high school and pointed out that the government was spending crores of rupees for promotion of quality education among the students.





Unfortunately, the teachers failed work as per the aspirations of the government, he said. He ordered DEO Purushotham to initiate action against HM, MEO and Deputy DEO immediately. Earlier, he inspected the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu works at the government high school and expressed displeasure over inordinate delay in executing the works. Joint Collector Thamim Ansaria, DEO Purushotham and Rayachoti Tahasildar Premanth Kumar were present.