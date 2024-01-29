Live
- I have shut all doors and windows of disappointment: PM Modi
- Pre-Budget: 5 key investments needed in the education sector
- Ready for alliance with BJP, says K'taka mining baron Janardhana Reddy
- iPhones grow 28% to grab over 6% market share in India in 2023
- Biennial RS polls for 56 seats on Feb 27
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
- SP, Congress restless in UP following political developments in Bihar
- Michael Douglas finishes 'biggest oyster’ he’s ever seen in under 20 seconds
- Tribal students in MP's Ratlam take lessons on literature, media from veterans
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
Just In
Teachers extend support to Kadiri YSRCP candidate BS Maqbool
Highlights
The teachers expressed their gratitude to MLA candidate Maqbool and MLC Kalpalatha Reddy for their support and for organizing the meeting.
The teachers expressed their gratitude to MLA candidate Maqbool and MLC Kalpalatha Reddy for their support and for organizing the meeting.
DK Babu emphasized that only with Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister, positive changes will occur for the employees.
He warned the teachers not to be deceived by false promises made by the current government and urged them to support Maqbool to win a significant majority.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS