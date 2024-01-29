Teachers extend support to Kadiri YSRCP candidate BS Maqbool

The teachers expressed their gratitude to MLA candidate Maqbool and MLC Kalpalatha Reddy for their support and for organizing the meeting.

DK Babu emphasized that only with Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister, positive changes will occur for the employees.

He warned the teachers not to be deceived by false promises made by the current government and urged them to support Maqbool to win a significant majority.