Teachers’ role indispensable in students’ future: MP Reddappa

Chittoor: Teachers will play a key role in moulding the brilliant future of the students, who are the pillars of an ideal society, lauded Chittoor MP N Reddappa. Respecting the teachers is our inherent quality and students should always remember the sacrifices of the teachers in their career, he exhorted.

Teachers Day celebrations have been held at ZP Meeting Hall here on Tuesday, in which the MP attended as the chief guest. District in-charge Collector P Srinivasulu presided over the event.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Reddappa reiterated that teachers will treat the students as their own children in schools. Because of the teachers ‘commitment in delivering selfless service, students would become a Collector, SP, Judge, doctor, engineer, scientist or a politician, he added. The MP further said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced number of ideal schemes like Nadu – Nedu, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Gorumudda, Ammavodi and others with a mission to develop the students and teachers. In-charge Collector P Srinivasulu recalled the great services of the then President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to strengthen the education system in the country. MP N Reddappa and in-charge Collector P Srinivasulu have felicitated 62 teachers of Chittoor district with mementos and certificates. Chittoor Mayor B Amuda, ZP Vice-Chairperson Ramya, District Education Officer Vijayendra and others were present.