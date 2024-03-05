Live
- YS Jagan says several development initiatives taking place in AP
- Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward
- Launch Book by Tavva Venkataiah
- ‘Gaami’ clears censor; gets ‘A’
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various sites in Vinayak Nagar
- Biomaterials contribute a lot to medical field: Expert
- Kesineni Chinni Promises Support for Poor and Weaker Sections in Vijayawada Parliament Constituency
- Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal
- Prof Saraswati re-appointed to advisory group of ‘Seafood Watch’
- Eluru: UBI organises Pinkathon
Teachers union extend thanks to Amilineni Surendra Babu for NGO home
The teachers unions were grateful for the support provided by Amilineni Surendra Babu and his son Yaswant They expressed their thanks for fulfilling the promise and helping to ensure the completion of the construction of the Yaswant NGO Home.
The donation of four lakh rupees will go a long way in assisting the home and the individuals it serves. It is heartening to see politicians and their families coming forward to support important causes and make a positive impact on the community
