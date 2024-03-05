Teachers union extend thanks to Amilineni Surendra Babu for NGO home

The teachers unions were grateful for the support provided by Amilineni Surendra Babu and his son Yaswant They expressed their thanks for fulfilling the promise and helping to ensure the completion of the construction of the Yaswant NGO Home.

The donation of four lakh rupees will go a long way in assisting the home and the individuals it serves. It is heartening to see politicians and their families coming forward to support important causes and make a positive impact on the community

