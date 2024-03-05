  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Teachers union extend thanks to Amilineni Surendra Babu for NGO home

Teachers union extend thanks to Amilineni Surendra Babu for NGO home
x
Highlights

The teachers unions were grateful for the support provided by Amilineni Surendra Babu and his son Yaswant They expressed their thanks for fulfilling...

The teachers unions were grateful for the support provided by Amilineni Surendra Babu and his son Yaswant They expressed their thanks for fulfilling the promise and helping to ensure the completion of the construction of the Yaswant NGO Home.

The donation of four lakh rupees will go a long way in assisting the home and the individuals it serves. It is heartening to see politicians and their families coming forward to support important causes and make a positive impact on the community

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X