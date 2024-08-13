Teachers work adjustment process last date deferred to August 15

Vijayawada: Government teachers’ work adjustment process has been postponed from August 12 to 15 following the requests made by the teachers’ associations. As part of the work adjustment process, the state government has collected the details of the students studying in the government schools and the strength of teachers working in these schools.

The data was collected from all municipal, mandal parishad, zilla parishad and other government schools. The government has announced that the work adjustment process concludes on Monday. Later, the education department officials at the district level received message on postponement of the last date till August 15.

The work adjustment process has been taken up with a view to promote education and ensure all children get quality education in the government schools. The main objective is to adjust the surplus teachers to other schools where there is a need. The updated surplus seniority list was to be published on August 16 and teachers work adjustment exercise was to be taken up at mandal level on August 17. The work adjustment will be made basing on the particulars of the students studying in respective schools. Aadhar numbers of students connected to the respective schools are the criteria for allotting the teachers.

The education department further stated that teachers having any objections on draft of published surplus seniority list, they can be submitted to HM/DDO who can make corrections in the login.

Also, alternative proposals, if any, within the school can be suggested in the login of HM/DDO. To complete this exercise, two days time was given up to August 15.

As per the education department rules, the teacher-student ratio is 1:20, 2:40 and three teachers for more than 61 students.

The teachers’ unions have stated that errors had taken place in uploading the details of the student particulars and it should be rectified. As per the government order, the cut-off date for teachers work adjustment is August 9, 2024. Now, the unions are requesting the government to give some more time for the work adjustment because admissions are taking place in some schools.

Besides, some private schools are not deleting the Aadhar numbers of the students from their schools. As per the rules, one student’s Aadhar number should be uploaded in one school only. Some private schools are not deleting the Aadhar numbers of the students because they have not paid the whole fee and also due to pending of fee and other reasons.

Against this backdrop, some students are attending the government schools but their Aadhar numbers are not added in the government schools. Consequently, some government schools are not able to show the real student strength and teachers working in that schools may be temporarily relocated to other schools.

The teachers unions are asking the government to take steps to delete the Aadhar numbers of the students from private schools so that their numbers can be enrolled in the government school records. The children may also get other benefits if their Aadhar numbers are linked to the schools where they are studying in.

In some cases, children coming from other states like Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand don’t have Aadhar cards. Due to this, the schools are also not able to show the strength particulars.