Team from Tiruvuru attends NIRD awareness programme

Vijayawada: A team of 50 members from Tiruvuru assembly constituency participated in a one-day awareness programme conducted by the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) in Hyderabad on Monday.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath is sponsoring the awareness programmes and arranged a bus, which left from Vijayawada. The objective of creating awareness among the rural peo-ple on self-employment at NIRD is to make them entrepreneurs.

Sivanath said that the State government is working with the objective of producing one en-trepreneur from each house and he decided to arrange bus facility for the rural people of NTR district to attend a one-day awareness programme at Hyderabad. The NIRD created awareness on biopesticide, vermicompost, mushroom cultivation and processing, renewable energy, leaf plates and cup making, dyeing and weaving of fabrics, handmade paper, soya and millets products preparation and bee keeping and honey processing and other subjects so that it will be helpful to start their own business unit.

Demand for solar equipment is gradually increasing and enthusiastic people can set up business units to promote solar energy. Similarly, self-employment can be generated by promoting various professions and skills. Food items can be made with millets. Beekeeping and honey processing is also a profitable business.