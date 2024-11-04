Tech-based surveillance to prevent sand smuggling: CP

Vijayawada: The NTR district police Commissionerate has constituted special task force teams and set up 17 check-posts across the district to prevent sand dumping and illegal transportation by unscrupulous middlemen who are out to transport sand to the neighbouring states at higher prices.

The police pressed the latest technology to use drones and arranged CCTVs at stock yards and check-posts and linked them to command control centre in the city. Moreover, the GPS was attached to the tippers and trucks to monitor them.

Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu has been closely monitoring the operation and giving suggestions to the officials to check illegal transport of sand.

The Commissioner of Police said that the persons who dump sand without authorisation and transport without permission would be brought to book as per the law.

He said that notices have been served to the owners and drivers of tractors and JCBs regarding the sand dumping.

During the last three months, about 100 cases were booked, 150 vehicles were seized and 195 persons were arrested. About 2,215 tonnes of sand was seized and a fine of Rs 2.18 lakh was imposed on them.