Tech Mahindra to work with AP on skill development

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with Tech Mahindra CEO and MD, CP Gurnani, at the AP Pavilion in Davos on Monday

Highlights

Davos: Heads of Tech Mahindra and Dassault Systems have met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the AP Pavilion of World Economic Forum (WEF) being held here on Monday.

Tech Mahindra CEO and MD, CP Gurnani, said his company will be working with Andhra Pradesh government in the field of skill development.

The Chief Minister wants to develop Visakhapatnam as a technology hub with focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sought investments in that sector.

"In three months, we will be working with Andhra University in drafting syllabus for high-end technology for skill development," he said.

Executive Vice-President of Dassault Systems, Florence Verzelen, also interacted with the Chief Minister. "We had meaningful talks with the Chief Minister on skill development and new age energy. We are interested in investing in education sector and are looking forward to partnering with the State of Andhra Pradesh," she said.

Later, a Swiss Parliament Member of Indian origin Niklaus-Samuel Gugger along with his team met the Chief Minister and discussed trade opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

