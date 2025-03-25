Live
Technical symposium held at JNTU-GV
Vizianagaram: The Department of Metallurgical Engineering at JNTU-GV University College of Engineering, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Metals, Vizag Chapter, successfully organised a symposium, EISEN 2K25 on Monday.
Prof Rajya Lakshmi, Vice-Chancellor emphasised career planning for students and Prof Jayasuma discussed decision-making strategies. Prof Bhanu Shankar Rao highlighted the significance of metals and fast-breeder reactors. Tata Rao stressed the role of such symposiums on research. Prof Swami Naidu praised industry experts as inspiration for future researchers.
Prof Rajeshwara Rao, Dr K Srinivas Prasad (HOD, Metallurgical Engineering), B Chennakesava (faculty coordinator) and others have attended the programme.