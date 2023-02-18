Techno cultural fest at Siddhartha Engg College

Vijayawada (NTR district): Malineni Rajaiah, Vice-president of Siddhartha Academy and convener of the college, said that this kind of techno fests will help students in enhancing their technical and cultural expertise. He exhorted students to take active part in AFOSEC-2023.

He released brochure of the forthcoming national-level techno cultural fest, Annual Festival of Siddhartha Engineering College (AFOSEC-2023) at VR Siddhartha Engineering College here on Friday.

Principal Dr AV Ratna Prasad said that prominent personalities from industry are invited, who will inspire students with their messages. Almost 6,000 students from reputed educational institutes like IITs and NITs are expected to participate in this fest to compete and enrich their competency.

He said that four national-level competitions such as Idea Hackathon, Drone Competition, Best out of Waste and short films reflecting Indian culture and heritage along with 45 technical events, 16 literary and cultural competitions would be organised to bring out the latent talent of the students in this fest.

AFOSEC convener Dr PVRL Narasimham informed that Idea Hackathon competition enables student participants to identify a social issue related to smart water management, smart traffic and transport management, smart waste management, smart healthcare, e-waste management, smart security and monitoring, smart education system and come out with a proposal to solve the social issues. All these themes are very much relevant to raise the innovative spirit in students.

He also stated that a plethora of competitions in 18 different wings are going to be conducted as part of the AFOSEC- 2023 and the winners will be rewarded with cash prizes worth Rs 4 lakh.

Deans, Heads of Departments and coordinators participated in this programme.