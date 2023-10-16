Technology integration goes a long way in improving food processes

• Growing from local roots to global heights, CEO of My Food Xpert aims to set up an incubation centre next

• The CEO explains how technology integration contributes to the growth of the culinary space

Visakhapatnam: In an ever-evolving landscape of the food industry, consistent efforts invested in improving food processes and production pay rich dividends, opines Chief Executive Officer of My Food Xpert (MFX) Monica Yadav.

As the ‘World Food Day’ is celebrated on October 16, the CEO of the global food consulting company lays emphasis on how technology integration contributes to the growth of the culinary space.

What started off as a humble beginning in Hyderabad in 2016 has grown by leaps and bounds over the years, garnering international acclaim and transforming food processing, producing, designing, branding, training, financial planning, shedding an equal focus on adhering to compliance requirements. “The journey towards success has been driven by our core values of integrity, teamwork, and customer-driven approach. Besides expanding our service base, we have increased our global reach and team members, who share our passion to excel,” Monica Yadav shares with The Hans India.

Initially, the MFX served local eateries and restaurants with advisory services on optimising their operations. “Effective financial planning essays a crucial role in global expansion. Stepping beyond providing financial advisory services helped clients optimise their budgets and investment, MFX ensures long-term sustainability and growth of its clients,” informs Monica Yadav.

Keeping the significance of food aesthetics in view, the MFX forayed into designing and branding as a part of its food consulting services. Collaborating with graphic designers and culinary experts, the company creates visually appealing menus and establishes strong branding identities for its clients. “Incorporation of cutting-edge technology, streamlined kitchen operations and enhanced food safety standards led to increased efficiency and reduced waste. Apparently, it has earned us recognition from across the world,” the CEO elaborates.

Apart from providing valuable services to food processing industries in various parts of the country, MFX also serves clients located in Africa, UAE, UK, USA, Spain and Switzerland.

Sharing her future plans, Monica Yadav, says, “Our next goal is to set up an incubation centre dedicated to fostering innovation in the culinary space. It would serve as a hub for aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups, offering necessary resources, mentorship and infrastructure to convert their food-related ideas into reality.”

In addition, the global food consulting company intends to extend support to small, medium and large scale industries, collaborate with state and central governments and align with food related policies and projects.