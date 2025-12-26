Tejaswini wins second prize at state-level essay contest

Rajamahendravaram: Sodadasi Tejaswini, student of Bobbillanka High School in Seethanagaram mandal of East Godavari district, won the second prize at the state-level English essay writing competition held on the theme Digital system for speedy justice to consumers. The competition was organised as part of National Consumers Day celebrations.

She received a cash prize of Rs 7,500 along with a certificate and a memento at the state-level Consumers Day programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. The awards were presented by State Civil Supplies Managing Director Dilli Rao and NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha.

Earlier, Tejaswini secured first prize with a cash award of Rs 5,000 in the district-level essay competition held on the same topic in East Godavari and was selected to represent the district at the state-level. District Education Officer Kandi Vasudeva Rao, mandal education officers Swami Naik and Usha Rani, school headmaster Kola Satyanarayana and guide teacher Reshma congratulated Tejaswini on her achievement.