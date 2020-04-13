Telangana: 6 hotspot zones under complete lockdown in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: As many as six hotspot zones have been identified by the district administration on Sunday. Earlier, the district authorities have recorded 10 corona cases across the district, of which eight have emerged from the district headquarters alone, while two are from other areas of the district.

According to District Collector S Venkat Rao, they have identified the areas of Nalanda auto stand, Saddalagundu, Ramaiah Bolwli, Shashabgutta, BK Reddy Colony and Kaverammapet in Jadcherla as hotspot zones in the district, where eight positive corona cases were emerged.

Soon after identifying the hotspot zones, the police took control of all these areas and set up check points and cordoned off all the roads leading to these areas. They are allowing people to come out of their houses, except during emergency, that too with a mask. The revenue and municipal authorities are making sure that all the essential commodities are supplied to the doorsteps to avoid people coming out.

Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet districts administration have put as many as 15,000 people under home quarantine and conducting regular health checkups to identify if there are any positive Covid-19 cases.

Excise Minister Srinivas Goud said that all the positive cases were related to the Markaz returnees. Police, revenue and municipal authorities have successfully traced them and their family members and sent them to quarantine centre.

While explaining the steps taken to contain Covid-19 in the district, District Collector S Venkat Rao said that they have identified all the sensitive areas and conducted house-to-house healthcare checkups by 40 medical teams.

The authorities have set up quarantine centres at SVS Medical College, Government Medical College and Jayaprakash Narayana Engineering College in the district.