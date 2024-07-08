  • Menu
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend YSR birth anniversary celebrations in Vijayawada

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend YSR birth anniversary celebrations in Vijayawada
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Vijayawada on Monday to participate in the YSR birth anniversary celebrations organised by APCC President Sharmila. Along with the CM, the Deputy CM and several ministers will also be attending the event to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR).

The event, to be held at CK Convention Hall in Mangalagiri, is part of efforts by the Congress party to re-connect with YSR's followers in Andhra Pradesh. In the recent assembly elections in AP, the YCP led by YS Jagan was able to secure only 11 seats, prompting the Congress to step up its efforts to appeal to YSR's fans.

Meanwhile, TPCC is also organizing YSR Jayanti celebrations in Telangana, with programs held at Praja Bhavan and Gandhi Bhavan. A photo exhibition highlighting YSR's achievements has been organized at Praja Bhavan as part of the festivities.

