Telangana folk singer Kanakavva sings in Sankranti celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharati celebrated Sankranti at the Tadepalli Camp office, surrounded by the rich cultures and traditions of the State. The event featured a variety of artists displaying their talents and entertaining the crowd.



A highlight of the celebration was the performance of Telangana folk singer Kanakavva, who sang Sankranti folk songs despite being ill with Dengue fever. Speaking on the occasion, Kanakavva mentioned that she had recently been hospitalised for treatment of Dengue fever, but had come to the event specifically to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan.