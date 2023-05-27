Telangana High Court adjourns verdict to May 31, asks CBI not to arrest YS Avinash Reddy

The Telangana High Court directed the CBI not to arrest Avinash Reddy till 31st of this month (Wednesday). The High Court made these instructions after lengthy arguments on MP Avinash Reddy's petition and said final orders will be given on 31st and no strict action should be taken till then.

In continuation of yesterday, a lengthy hearing was held before the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court on Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition. Yesterday, Avinash Reddy and Sunitha's arguments were completed, while the counsel for the CBI, Special Government Prosecutor Anil, put forth the arguments. CBI SP Vikas Singh, ASP Mukesh Sharma along with Sunitha and her husband Narreddy Rajasekhara Reddy came to the court hall during the investigation.

CBI lawyer Anil accused Avinash Reddy of causing disturbances in the investigation of the case and not cooperating with the investigation. It is said that there were political reasons for the murder. The vacation bench of the High Court asked some questions on this.