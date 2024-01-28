Telangana law student selected as junior civil judge of AP High Court

According to the details, Telangana young lady Parimi Alekhya (24) secured the first rank in the examination results and was selected as a junior civil judge of AP High Court.

Alekhya, the daughter of Madhavilatha and Parimi Manoj Kumar of Hanmakonda, has passed out in law department in Hyderabad Pendekanti College in 2022.

Currently studying second year PG in Osmania University. As she wanted to become a judge after being inspired by his mother Madhavilatha who is working as a senior civil judge in Ranga Reddy District Court.

In this order, she was selected as a junior civil judge in the first rank in the Andhra Pradesh High Court appointments last year. Ranga Reddy District Courts Bar Association President Deekonda Ravinder and General Secretary Pattolla Madhav Reddy congratulated her.