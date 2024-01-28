Live
Just In
Telangana law student selected as junior civil judge of AP High Court
Telangana girl has been selected as AP Junior Civil Judge after clearing the Junior Civil Judge exams conducted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
According to the details, Telangana young lady Parimi Alekhya (24) secured the first rank in the examination results and was selected as a junior civil judge of AP High Court.
Alekhya, the daughter of Madhavilatha and Parimi Manoj Kumar of Hanmakonda, has passed out in law department in Hyderabad Pendekanti College in 2022.
Currently studying second year PG in Osmania University. As she wanted to become a judge after being inspired by his mother Madhavilatha who is working as a senior civil judge in Ranga Reddy District Court.
In this order, she was selected as a junior civil judge in the first rank in the Andhra Pradesh High Court appointments last year. Ranga Reddy District Courts Bar Association President Deekonda Ravinder and General Secretary Pattolla Madhav Reddy congratulated her.