Telangana leaders unite to protect Hathiramji Mutt

Tirupati: In a rare display of cross-party unity, political leaders from Telangana on Sunday called for urgent measures to safeguard the historic Hathiramji Mutt in Tirupati, opposing any move that could lead to its demolition or loss of land.

Deputy Speaker Jatoth Ram Chander Naik, MPs Eatala Rajender and P Balram Naik, along with former MP A Sitaram Naik, visited the Tirumala temple and later inspected the centuries-old mutt in the city. The leaders expressed concern over reports of encroachments and deterioration of the mutt’s property, demanding that its management be restored to the Banjara community, which has traditionally been its custodian. MP Eatala Rajender voiced anguish over the encroachment of the mutt’s land and appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to preserve the existing structure. “The Hathiramji Mutt is not merely a building—it is a symbol of our spiritual heritage. It should be protected, not razed,” he said, urging that the remaining land and assets be legally safeguarded. Echoing the sentiment, MP Balram Naik suggested that the Endowments Department transfer administrative control of the mutt to the Banjaras and that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) include community representation in its functioning. Deputy Speaker Ram Chander Naik and former MP Sitaram Naik also pressed for restoration and renovation rather than demolition.

Adding momentum to the campaign, Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha visited the Tirumala shrine ahead of her Janam Bata Yatra, offering prayers before attending the Barsi Utsav at the mutt. She urged both Telugu States to act swiftly to preserve the heritage structure and restore its rightful administration to the Banjara community.