Live
- Warangal: BJP making a mockery of statutes said Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar
- Khammam: MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy comes down on BRS government
- Khammam: Finish paddy procurement by July first week says Puvvada Ajay Kumar
- Varun Tej Is All Busy Prepping Up For High Octane Action Sequences For Gandeevadhari Arjuna In Budapest…
- Even Varun Sharma And Pulkit Samrat’s ‘Furkey 3’ Release Date Gets Postponed…
- Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal’s Untitled Movie Will Be Released On This Date…
- Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Release Date Is Locked…
- Telangana to witness heavy downpour in next few hours
- Box Office Collections: Allari Naresh’s Ugram vs Gopichand’s Ramabanam
- India’s Best Kept Secret To Be Unfolded- Nikhil, Garry BH, Ed Entertainments National Thriller SPY Theatrical Release On June 29th, Teaser On May 12th
Telangana to witness heavy downpour in next few hours
Highlights
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has said that there is a possibility of rain in many districts of Telangana in the next three hours.
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has said that there is a possibility of rain in many districts of Telangana in the next three hours. It said that there is a possibility of heavy rain with gusty winds. Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Narayanapet, Sangareddy, Warangal and Bhadradri districts are likely to experience rains.
People are advised to be alert as the winds of 41-61 km per hour have been expected and there is a risk of thundershowers here and there. It said that the effect of strong winds is more than rains.
A surface circulation has formed in its vicinity over southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning, extending from sea level to mid-troposphere level.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS