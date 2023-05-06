  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Telangana to witness heavy downpour in next few hours

Hyderabad Rains
x

Weather report: Untimely rains plunge Hyderabad into darkness

Highlights

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has said that there is a possibility of rain in many districts of Telangana in the next three hours.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has said that there is a possibility of rain in many districts of Telangana in the next three hours. It said that there is a possibility of heavy rain with gusty winds. Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Narayanapet, Sangareddy, Warangal and Bhadradri districts are likely to experience rains.

People are advised to be alert as the winds of 41-61 km per hour have been expected and there is a risk of thundershowers here and there. It said that the effect of strong winds is more than rains.

A surface circulation has formed in its vicinity over southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning, extending from sea level to mid-troposphere level.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X